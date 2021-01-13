STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

LDF stumped as BJP set to head tax appeal panel

Party aids League, Welfare Party in standing committee elections

Published: 13th January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Standing committee elections under way at Kochi corporation | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ruling Left front of the Kochi corporation were in for a shock on Tuesday when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took pole position in the race for majority in the tax appeal committee.The saffron party sprang yet another surprise when it extended support to the UDF’s  Muslim League and RSP, and Welfare Party in the elections held for women’s reservation seats. In another jolt to the Left, the UDF wrested the works standing committee after the vote of the LDF’s M H M Ashraf became invalid.

While the BJP has the support of as many as four in the nine-member tax appeal committee ahead of the January 18 election, the UDF has two and the LDF one.

Though the BJP’s Sudha Dileep Kumar was elected a member of education and sports committee initially, she tendered her resignation intending to join the tax appeal committee.

It will take the BJP’s strength in the committee to five.Asked about the surprise move, Sudha said: “We decided to support the UDF’s woman councillors based on the BJP leadership’s direction.”

While Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said neither the party nor the members sought the support of the BJP, the LDF is already planning to use the development in the corporation as a tool during the assembly election campaigning. “This nexus will affect the UDF in the assembly election. Their real face has come to the fore,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.The UDF, which has only 32 representatives, increased it to 37 with the support of five BJP councillors in the standing committee election.

With the independent candidate, who had abstained from the elections of mayor and deputy mayor, extending his support to the LDF, their strength increased from 36 to 37. With both the UDF and LDF bagging 37 votes each, four standing committees were decided on draw of lots. Luck favoured three from the LDF and one from the UDF.

strength in committees

Total 10 members in finance standing committee and nine members in other committees

Finance 
UDF: 5
LDF: 4
Vacant: 1
Devpt
LDF: 5 
UDF: 4 
Welfare
LDF: 5
UDF: 4
Health
LDF: 5
UDF: 4
Works
UDF: 5
LDF: 4
Tax and appeal
BJP: 4
UDF: 2
LDF: 1
Vacant: 2
Education and sports
LDF: 5
UDF: 1
BJP: 1 
Vacant: 2

Election to fill the vacant seats will be held on Jan 18
Standing committee chairpersons will be elected a week after election of members

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF BJP
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp