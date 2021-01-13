STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thew rongs hot  

While authori t i e s are working towards a feasible mechanism that helps administer the Covid-19 vaccine, online fraudsters are back in action under the cover of registration for the vaccination.

Published: 13th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Police warn public against fraudsters operating under the guise of government representatives to trick people into revealingtheir OTPs and other sensitive information,all under the cover of registration for
Covid-19 vaccine 

While authorities are working towards a feasible mechanism that helps administer the Covid-19 vaccine, online fraudsters are back in action under the cover of registration for the vaccination. The Ernakulam Rural police have observed several instances in which fraudsters have lured the public offering the first dose of the vaccine, before doctors and other frontline warriors.

The police have issued an alert directing the people to keep vigil against such online frauds in the guise of registration. The fraudsters primarily seek details of the Aadhaar card, email ID and then One-Time Passwords (OTPs) received on the target's mobile phone which would eventually help them access money from bank accounts. Therefore, the police have asked the public to ignore such calls and never disclose information about debit and credit cards.

“As preparations are under way to administer the vaccine, the public is likely to fall in such traps. The frauds use the same modus operandi as those involved in defrauding people offering loans, jobs, gifts, visas, and income tax refunds,” said K Kar thick, SP, Ernakulam Rural.

“We have not received formal complaints so far. However, the police have issued an alert to educate the public,” said a Cyber Cell official. Recently, the rural police arrested a Kolkata native, the kingpin of the gang which robbed Rs 1.5 crore from the state through online fraud, from Bengaluru. The fraud was operated using duplicate SIM cards, thereby accessing the online bank account of the target.

As per directions of the police
Reject phone calls citing registration for administering Covid vaccine
Don’t share the OTP you receive on your mobile phone
Don’t share credit/debit card information

Modus operandi

According to the police, the fraudsters, mostly operating from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Haryana, send links via SMS or WhatsApp to convince people that they’re genuine representatives of government agencies. They then pressure people to make an advance payment to their bank accounts by assuring early booking of Covid-19 vaccine.

The fraudsters seek details of the Aadhaar card, email ID and One-Time Passwords received on the victim's mobile phone 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine online fraud
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp