All eyes on big screen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The celluloid has never ceased to amuse us. For months, as the pandemic threat was looming large, OTT platforms and digital content kept us sane. Once again, gates of cinema halls are open, bringing back the nostalgia of fresh popcorn and true pleasure of movie watching. Movie buffs across the state are getting ready to head for theatres that opened on Wednesday, wearing face masks. Of the 670 theatres in the state, only 500 are open as of now. TNIE brings you updates from around town.