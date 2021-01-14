DCP takes action against woman CPO who failed to identify her in mufti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aishwarya Dongre has courted controversy for giving punishment duty to a woman civil police officer (CPO) who failed to recognise the young IPS officer who came to the station in mufti.

The incident occurred at women police station attached to the north police station in the city. When the DCP walked into the station the other day, the woman police officer on duty at the entrance blocked her and enquired the reason for the visit.

The DCP sought an explanation from the officer for blocking her entry to the station. Though the woman officer gave a reply, the DCP was not satisfied with it and she was transferred to two-day traffic duty as punishment.

“In uniform services, there is a duty protocol to be followed by an officer when a senior officer visits the station. The woman officer failed in discharging it properly. The said civil police officer has been transferred for two-day traffic duty as punishment,” DCP Aishwarya Dongre told TNIE.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among police personnel on the action by the DCP. A section of police personnel have come out with a version that the said officer failed to identify the DCP because the latter was wearing a mask and it was the officer’s duty to inquire with the people who come to the station.