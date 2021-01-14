STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Eye catching

Engineer-turned-artist Sreenath’s unique affinity for the surreal frames of life and nature that makes 
him stand out

Published: 14th January 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: After passing out from school, Thalassery native Sreenath T M found himself following the herd and enrolling in an engineering college like a majority of youngsters in India. Four years later, he was working as an electrical engineer for a firm in Chennai. Soon, monotony and frustration set in. Sreenath felt tied up, claustrophobic. To feel better, he started painting every weekend. Little did he realise that a part-time activity taken up to clear his mind would eventually change the course of his career. Now, the 30-year-old is a practising artist and works as a UI UX designer in Kochi.

“When I took up painting, I started following many artists from around the world on social media. I observed their work, which would motivate me to practice more. I was influenced by the creation of fellow artists. Literature, old buildings and even a freshly grown leaf inspired me. I started learning more about new techniques. I experimented with digital paintings and made myself familiar with various software,” says the self-taught artist. 

Primarily a digital illustrator, Sreenath’s art has evolved significantly over the years. From realistic portraits rendered in a dream-like style, his latest work comprises surrealist illustrations populated with eyes, dissolving faces and motifs of insects and sea animals that give a sense of humans mutating into sinister creatures.

“I think the reason for this shift is the fact that I am still an ameteur. Every painting is a new journey and I am on a path to find myself exploring and evolving. I believe that my works are, in a way, my own reflection. They evolve depending on my emotions, perspective, the people around, time etc,” says Sreenath who adds that his process of creation is, for the most part, spontaneous.

The most recurring motif in Sreenath’s works are eyes seldom akin to human eyes but rather drawn in cartoon-like styles. Sreenath crowds his canvases with them. In some frames, eyes spill out of his protagonists’ faces as if flowing tears are wilting organs rather than water droplets. In others, eyes are front and centre, tangled but sprouting from a flower pot. “I am very fascinated by them. They tell stories beyond what is seen, they create illusion in the mind of people.

I feel like they define what I want to exhibit through my work. They also convey intrigue and the view may feel a vibe of attachment with the painting. Earlier, I was drawing threads to depict the sense of attachment but now, the eyes have taken precedence. It may change to another element in future,” adds Sreenath who is planning to exhibit his works soon. He is currently working on a series of surreal paintings that delve into various emotions.

Find Sreenath on Instagram @sree__nath

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp