Eye catching

KOCHI: After passing out from school, Thalassery native Sreenath T M found himself following the herd and enrolling in an engineering college like a majority of youngsters in India. Four years later, he was working as an electrical engineer for a firm in Chennai. Soon, monotony and frustration set in. Sreenath felt tied up, claustrophobic. To feel better, he started painting every weekend. Little did he realise that a part-time activity taken up to clear his mind would eventually change the course of his career. Now, the 30-year-old is a practising artist and works as a UI UX designer in Kochi.

“When I took up painting, I started following many artists from around the world on social media. I observed their work, which would motivate me to practice more. I was influenced by the creation of fellow artists. Literature, old buildings and even a freshly grown leaf inspired me. I started learning more about new techniques. I experimented with digital paintings and made myself familiar with various software,” says the self-taught artist.

Primarily a digital illustrator, Sreenath’s art has evolved significantly over the years. From realistic portraits rendered in a dream-like style, his latest work comprises surrealist illustrations populated with eyes, dissolving faces and motifs of insects and sea animals that give a sense of humans mutating into sinister creatures.

“I think the reason for this shift is the fact that I am still an ameteur. Every painting is a new journey and I am on a path to find myself exploring and evolving. I believe that my works are, in a way, my own reflection. They evolve depending on my emotions, perspective, the people around, time etc,” says Sreenath who adds that his process of creation is, for the most part, spontaneous.

The most recurring motif in Sreenath’s works are eyes seldom akin to human eyes but rather drawn in cartoon-like styles. Sreenath crowds his canvases with them. In some frames, eyes spill out of his protagonists’ faces as if flowing tears are wilting organs rather than water droplets. In others, eyes are front and centre, tangled but sprouting from a flower pot. “I am very fascinated by them. They tell stories beyond what is seen, they create illusion in the mind of people.

I feel like they define what I want to exhibit through my work. They also convey intrigue and the view may feel a vibe of attachment with the painting. Earlier, I was drawing threads to depict the sense of attachment but now, the eyes have taken precedence. It may change to another element in future,” adds Sreenath who is planning to exhibit his works soon. He is currently working on a series of surreal paintings that delve into various emotions.

Find Sreenath on Instagram @sree__nath