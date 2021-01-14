STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC reserves order on plea seeking ban on political activities of aided teachers

The government contended that, as per an order issued in 1967, teachers of aided schools are conferred political rights.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a ban on aided school teachers participating in political activities, including contesting in elections.The petitioners contended that, though government teachers were barred from participating in political activities, including contesting in Assembly elections, there was no such ban on aided teachers. As per the Kerala Government Servants Conduct Rules, government school teachers are prohibited from the same.

The government contended that, as per an order issued in 1967, teachers of aided schools are conferred political rights. There were no rules or act prohibiting them from contesting in elections. Besides, special leaves without pay could be granted to aided teachers who won elections.

According to the petitioners, aided school teachers were granted political rights as per the Kerala Education Act 1951. At that point, part II of KEA dealing with compulsory school education was not brought into effect. However, with the subsequent development in the education sector such as the Right to Education Act the classification of teachers had become unreasonable.

Besides, political activities by teachers would affect the quality of education. Aided teachers could not be given different treatment as the Right to Education Act ensures quality education both in government and aided schools.

They can’t be treated differently
Aided teachers could not be given different treatment as the Right to Education Act ensures quality education both in government and aided schools

