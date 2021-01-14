STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Realistic delights

Unlike many, Ruksana K Hamza is not an engineer-turned-baker. She, in fact, juggles both with equal skill.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By  Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike many, Ruksana K Hamza is not an engineer-turned-baker. She, in fact, juggles both with equal skill. Her interest in painting moulded her passion for becoming a baker. An engineer with IBM in Bengaluru, she currently works from home in Kochi. Ruksana set up her baking business in 2016 while pursuing Btech in Cusat. 

“Initially, I would bake for my firends who lived in hostels. I had room for mistakes and constantly improvised on flavours and recipes. All my friends are chocolate lovers and back then I focused on curating a signature chocolate cake - ‘The Heaven Slice, which is a bestseller now,” she says. 

Ruksana is also known for her realistic cakes and edible caricatures. “My first realistic cake was an iPhone 11. The customer’s sole request was to have a cake with an iOS theme. Later, I did my first edible caricature as a surprise gift for my friend on his birthday. The response I received encouraged me,” she said.

“Rather than the flavours, people usually approach me for realistic cakes. It delights me more when people love these designs and the effort that went into making it,” she added. Ruksana sources her ingredients from the finest brands ensuring quality and is also an FSSAI licensed baker.She is now planning to introduce her own set of ice creams having specially curated flavours and will be also conducting online workshops for baking realistic cakes.

“Baking helps me balance my mood and is a huge stress buster,” Ruksana said. She mentioned that her parents and friends are her critiques and biggest support.‘The Heaven Slice’ also offers cakes in flavours including milky vanilla, cream cheese red velvet and praline butterscotch. Customers can place their order on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp