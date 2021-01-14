Realistic delights

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike many, Ruksana K Hamza is not an engineer-turned-baker. She, in fact, juggles both with equal skill. Her interest in painting moulded her passion for becoming a baker. An engineer with IBM in Bengaluru, she currently works from home in Kochi. Ruksana set up her baking business in 2016 while pursuing Btech in Cusat.

“Initially, I would bake for my firends who lived in hostels. I had room for mistakes and constantly improvised on flavours and recipes. All my friends are chocolate lovers and back then I focused on curating a signature chocolate cake - ‘The Heaven Slice, which is a bestseller now,” she says.

Ruksana is also known for her realistic cakes and edible caricatures. “My first realistic cake was an iPhone 11. The customer’s sole request was to have a cake with an iOS theme. Later, I did my first edible caricature as a surprise gift for my friend on his birthday. The response I received encouraged me,” she said.

“Rather than the flavours, people usually approach me for realistic cakes. It delights me more when people love these designs and the effort that went into making it,” she added. Ruksana sources her ingredients from the finest brands ensuring quality and is also an FSSAI licensed baker.She is now planning to introduce her own set of ice creams having specially curated flavours and will be also conducting online workshops for baking realistic cakes.

“Baking helps me balance my mood and is a huge stress buster,” Ruksana said. She mentioned that her parents and friends are her critiques and biggest support.‘The Heaven Slice’ also offers cakes in flavours including milky vanilla, cream cheese red velvet and praline butterscotch. Customers can place their order on Instagram.