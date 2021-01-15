An Apple for thought

Gayathri Krishna By

KOCHI:

KOCHI: A married elderly man picks up a young, progressive, open-minded woman for a weekend of fun. The conversation that flows between them, spanning from cinema to generation gaps steer into the territory of morality. This interesting narrative forms the crux of the short film ‘Apple’. “The movie doesn’t take any side. It simply touches upon multiple mindsets and preconceived notions about morality that are common in our society. Apple is a short film that happened by chance.

It caught my attention almost immediately because of its theme,” said Vishnu Udayan, the director of the film. “We travelled across Idukki and finally landed up in Peermade. Personally, the entire production process took a huge toll on us. Every hour, we were encountering barriers which we literally had to jump over. It was not easy. We used to have a 24-hour, non-stop shoot scheduled.

There was a point right after the production process when we were speculating about dropping the project because it did not turn out the way we wanted or expected it to be,” he added. The film, which is around 14 minutes long, has already been screened at 15 film festivals worldwide and has won awards in various categories including best director, best script, best editor, best sound design and best short film.

Aamy Pattali and Sunil Kumar S play the lead roles. Aamy has been nominated for a SIIMA Short Film Award and won the Halicarnassus Film Festival title in Italy for her performance in ‘Apple’. Other crew members include Mohammed Aftab (Cinematographer), Priya S Pillai (Editor) and Robin Kunjukutty (Sound Design).