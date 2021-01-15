Best way to cross over

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Palakkad native Thejas K Das, the lockdown period helped him reconnect with his interest in graphic designing. The 24-year-old started working on crossover posters and a project called ‘Diary Series’. “Lockdown was a tough time as a few pre-planned projects got cancelled.

Few viral photoshoots, especially that of actors Molly Kannamaly, Mamukkoya and Indrans, inspired me to do crossover posters. These posters were a turning point as people eventually started recognising my work,” said Thejas.

He added that his posters are images of the first film that comes into his mind when he sees their photoshoots. Thejas is also an aspiring filmmaker and mentioned his love for film artists. “My ‘Diary Series’ is exclusively based on celebrities and their popular works. often I upload these posters on their birthdays. My passion for films also encouraged me to create them,” he said.

His work went viral on Instagram and several celebrities like Midhun Manuel Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Askar Ali appreciated his creativity. Thejas had also designed posters for films including ‘Sughamaano Dhaaveedhe’ and ‘Kidu’. He was also the associate director of ‘Chamayangalude Sulthan’ which is a documentary on the life of Mammootty. His latest work is a short film titled ‘Handsome’ will be releasing on January 16. Thejas is currently working as a freelance graphic designer.