Perandoor canal’s upkeep: Govt seeks time to set up permanent authority

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it is considering the proposal of the court to constitute a permanent authority or mechanism for the maintenance of Perandoor canal in the city. The government sought one month’s time to inform the final decision in this regard.

The court pointed out that though it had permitted the Kochi Corporation to complete the work on reinforcing the Perandoor canal at Thevara area using pillars and slabs, nothing has been brought to the notice of the court with regard to further developments.

The court directed the Secretary, Kochi Corporation, to file a report in this regard by the next posting date.

The amicus curiae submitted that at Elanjeril Road, Kadavanthra, there is a large stormwater canal. The court has also received letters from a certain area, raising this issue.

The flooding on the road is a threat to the health and lives of residents. The court said that it was a serious issue. Hence, the collector and corporation secretary were asked to inspect the area and file a report.

Court directive to corporation

The High Court directed the corporation to transfer an amount of `4.88 crore to the District Disaster Management Authority on or before February 15 for the completion of work in connection with “Operation Breakthrough’. The court directed the district collector, who is the head of the authority, to ensure that steps with respect to the works are initiated soon so as to complete it at least by the end of April 2021.