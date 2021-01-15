STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Perandoor canal’s upkeep: Govt seeks time to set up permanent authority

The government sought one month’s time to inform the final decision in this regard.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it is considering the proposal of the court to constitute a permanent authority or mechanism for the maintenance of Perandoor canal in the city. The government sought one month’s time to inform the final decision in this regard.

The court pointed out that though it had permitted the Kochi Corporation to complete the work on reinforcing the Perandoor canal at Thevara area using pillars and slabs, nothing has been brought to the notice of the court with regard to further developments.

The court directed the Secretary, Kochi Corporation, to file a report in this regard by the next posting date.
The amicus curiae submitted that at Elanjeril Road, Kadavanthra, there is a large stormwater canal. The court has also received letters from a certain area, raising this issue.

The flooding on the road is a threat to the health and lives of residents. The court said that it was a serious issue. Hence, the collector and corporation secretary were asked to inspect the area and file a report.

Court directive to corporation
The High Court directed the corporation to transfer an amount of `4.88 crore to the District Disaster Management Authority on or before February 15 for the completion of work in connection with “Operation Breakthrough’. The court directed the district collector, who is the head of the authority, to ensure that steps with respect to the works are initiated soon so as to complete it at least by the end of April 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp