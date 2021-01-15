Shashi Tharoor to speak at second Pos-Poss Global Talk

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT), a global collective that focuses on creating young change leaders, making creative and meaningful social interventions, is coming up with the second Pos-Poss Global Talk on Friday about ‘life in post-pandemic world’, with Shashi Tharoor MP as the speaker.

Pos-Poss stands for Positivity (Pos) and explores Possibilities (Poss). The global edition of the talk series was launched to reach out to people across different countries. Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, famous for his outstanding work for the protection of child rights in December 2020, was featured in the first talk in this series. The entire talk series is done in association with UNICEF.

Since the start of the talk series, over 75 speakers have interacted with people across the world. Eminent speakers who have been featured in the series include actor Mohanlal, former Infosys CEO S D Shibulal, many senior diplomats, top officers from Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, writers, celebrated sports personalities, and social leaders. The talk series is aired through the social media channels of MBT and reaches a wide audience across the world at 6.45pm on Friday.

