Kerala Budget 2021: Cancer centre by 2022, promises FinMin

KOCHI: Construction of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will be completed by 2022, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac while presenting the annual budget on Friday. From the under-construction building collapsing to the pandemic, the works of CCRC were hit hard last year.

Recently, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had ordered Inkel to stop the works after its technical inspection authority visited the site. But officials said minor works have resumed. “Major works will begin only after further direction from KIIFB,” said a CCRC official.

Both Inkel and P&C Constructions, sublet for the project, found lapses at the site during the inspection. “They failed to implement the suggestions of the team. Though the government was aiming to finish the construction last year, the pandemic threw a spanner in the works. It is good to know that the authorities have taken the matter seriously. Now we can expect change. We hope no more delays take place,” said Sanil Kumar, member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.