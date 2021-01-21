‘Ente KSRTC’ gets a friendly facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is working on making the mobile application ‘Ente KSRTC’ more user friendly by upgrading the application with more additional features. They had recently launched the application in an effort to make ticket booking easier for passengers. However, the application only enables users to book tickets through online payment methods.‘Ente KSRTC’ was launched in association with the Hyderabad-based firm ‘ AbhiBus’.

The application which is available on Android and iOS platforms provides a facility to book tickets even without logging in and is a handy option for long-distance commuters. Apart from this, facilities such as PNR enquiry and ticket cancellation are also possible through the app.

“Though the app is being actively used by the passengers for booking tickets, it doesn’t provide details including the service routes and facility to track the buses. So, we are working on a modified version which will not only be user-friendly but also have other added options such as wallet system and carry all other details related to the KSRTC services,” said an official.

The upgraded version will have an information system, where the passengers will be able to know the details about the bus services including the timings, stops and routes of the vehicle.

Besides this, the long-term plans of KSRTC also include starting depot-based WhatsApp groups in order to seek feedback from the passengers.

