STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt to push for Water Metro launch in February before poll code kicks in

The state government is planning to roll out the first set of boats for the prestigious Kochi Water Metro project in February, just before the code of conduct for the assembly elections kicks in.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is planning to roll out the first set of boats for the prestigious Kochi Water Metro project in February, just before the code of conduct for the assembly elections kicks in. The project, earlier scheduled for commissioning in January this year, was delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak. With the assembly elections just a few months away, it is learnt that the LDF government is keen on inaugurating the project by launching boats on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route.

Meanwhile, the KMRL authorities said they are yet to get any official communication in that regard. While the civil work is progressing, the Cochin Shipyard (CSL) is yet hand over the boats for the project, an officer said. The tender for the construction of 23 boats for the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project was awarded to CSL in September 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore.

However, a source close to the project said that, even if the government wants an early kick-off to the project, it would not be easy to commission the same this February.“The commissioning of the project, being implemented with the help of funds from KFW, requires sanction from the Centre. Boats need to be handed over to KMRL, trials conducted and safety inspections completed before rolling them out  into the backwaters. We aren’t sure how all that is possible within a month,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Metro
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp