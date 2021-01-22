STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In a touch-and-go, Ernakulam gets green light for electric loco shed

‘Go green’ initiative of Rlys prompts decision. Lower maintenance cost also weighs in

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Diesel locomotive shed at Ernakulam Junction(South) railway station | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state, which was prepared to witness yet another coveted railway infrastructure project slip through its fingers, has reason to rejoice. The Railway Board has approved the proposal to convert the diesel loco shed located at the Ernakulam Junction to an electric loco shed, the work for which has already begun.

“The electrification work is being carried out at an estimate cost of `75 lakh. Once the shed becomes operational, electric engines from anywhere under the Southern Railways can be repaired at the shed. Currently, all electric engines are repaired either in Salem or Erode in Tamil Nadu,” said a railway official, pointing out that sending locomotives to the neighbouring state whenever they needed repair was a time-consuming process.

According to the official, once converted, the electric shed can repair up to 1.5 times more locomotives than the diesel shed. The shed in Ernakulam can currently cater to 60 diesel engines at a time. “Unlike diesel ones, electric engines need not be maintained frequently. The former has to be mandatorily checked for repairs once in every 15 days,” said the official.

According to a source, the proposal to set up an electric shed in the district was a touch-and-go situation. “The Railway Board had earlier planned to shut down the shed in Ernakulam, and wanted to convert the diesel shed located in Erode instead. Especially considering that the shed at Erode had the capacity to cater to more than 150 locos, we were almost sure Ernakulam didn’t stand a chance.

There are more than 155 employees at the shed in Ernakulam Junction. We were afraid of being shunted out,” the source said.Meanwhile, a railway official said the diesel loco shed was being converted to electric as a part of the Railways’ policy to gradually phase out diesel engines. “The policy has been adopted in the wake of a ‘go green’ initiative. It will also lessen the financial burden,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric loco shed Ernakulam
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp