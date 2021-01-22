Pullepady’s perils see no end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commuters on the Thammanam-Pullepady road are growing increasingly frustrated with the delay in widening work that has been under way for almost 30 years now. Although it found a mention on the state budget, many landowners and commuters are doubtful whether the project will materialise soon

Jayshankar P S, a Pullepady resident, claims that land acquisition was only completed for a small stretch between Kathrikadavu junction and Karanakodam bridge in 2014. “We cannot buy or sell a house as our property has been frozen since 2005. Though the land acquisition initiative was previously cancelled due to High Court Interventions, acquisition notices were issued later, and the process was resumed,” said Jayshankar.

The narrow road, especially between Padma junction and Kathrikadavu, where land acquisition is still pending, is also causing a great deal of difficulty to commuters who face traffic snarls everyday. “The narrow width and many large potholes make the stretch a nightmare for motorists,” said Dhanesh M, a resident. According to him, the road has been in a dilapidated state for the past three months.

Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) also questioned the huge delay. “Developing parallel roads is necessary to improve accessibility and enable the public to reach all destinations within the city. It is worrying that there has not been any progress for the past 30 years,” he said.

The bad condition of the TP canal road near the Pullepady bridge was also raised by M J Joy, a resident of the area. “The potholes were developed when Kerala Water Authority dug up the road around two years ago. It should be properly tarred and levelled to ensure hurdle free travel,” he said.

Suresh Kumar A, executive engineer (Ernakulam Division) said the detailed project report (DPR) for road widening is being prepared by its project preparation unit in Thiruvananthapuram. “We have completed the investigation process which includes soil testing and survey of the land to be acquired. The preparations of the DPR will take further time as the entire stretch including the bridge will be widened,” said Suresh.

Suresh Kumar, deputy collector (land acquisition) said that the Revenue Department can only act on the issue after receiving the requisition for land acquisition from PWD, which is currently in charge of the work. “The government should also approve the handover of the road by the Corporation to PWD. Only then, can we proceed with land acquisition work,” he said.

Resident to move court

Ranjit Thampy, a resident of Pullepady is planning to approach the High Court hoping to find a solution to the delay in widening the Thammanam-Pullepady road. “The Pullepady - Kathrikadavu road and Maveli Road in front of Civil Supplies Corporation in Gandhinagar (Kadavanthra) has been in a deplorable condition for the past one year. Maveli Road is ridden with potholes as the road takes people to Bevco liquor outlets and the Civil Supplies building,” said Ranjit.