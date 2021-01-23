Air technical officers inducted into Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passing-out parade of the officers who completed the air engineering and air electrical officers specialisation course was held at Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology at the Kochi Naval Base on Friday. Sixteen officers, comprising eight from the Indian Navy, two from the Coast Guard and six officers from the Bangladesh Navy, Vietnam Navy and Mauritius Police Force who passed out from the institute, participated in the parade.

The parade was reviewed by Naval Ship Repair Yard Admiral Superintendent Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal. The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects and practical training on various types of aircraft operated by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Assistant Commandant Sakthivel Kannan and Sub-Lieutenant Harish Chandra Pandey were awarded trophies for securing first in overall order of merit.