KSUM’s Green Geo Farms uses IoT to deliver fresh milk

 Innovative dairy startup Green Geo Farms has come up with an online platform that delivers fresh milk to customers, enabling producers to widen their market access.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 05:57 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovative dairy startup Green Geo Farms has come up with an online platform that delivers fresh milk to customers, enabling producers to widen their market access. The company, which is incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), aims at an IoT-based ecosystem to supply milk through an aggregation of high-standard farms. The online platform, www.greengeofarms.com, which began delivery three months ago, currently serves around 700 customers across Kochi.

“We provide training and technological support to farmers and control mid-sized units through their custom-built farm management software. Value-added services such as cold chain supply system form the backbone of our milk delivery method. The product reaches the consumers within three hours of milking. We started operations in October.

Today, 90 per cent of our customers are through monthly subscriptions,” said Jithin George, CEO of the company. Using thoroughly sanitised glass-bottles, Green Geo Farms operates in line with the mission of Green Kochi that strives to avoid plastic pollution.

The company also gives dairy farmers incentives while purchasing the milk. “Our mobile application is currently available in the Play Store as Green Geo Farms,” said Jithin.Green Geo’s software team is also working towards improving its mobile app to deliver other local produces such as egg and honey. “We are expanding through franchisees to create a delivery hub in every five-km radius,’’ Jithin added.

