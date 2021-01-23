STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

#Southsideheat

Kochi has encouraged and absorbed global trends in everything — movies, fashion, food and music.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi has encouraged and absorbed global trends in everything — movies, fashion, food and music. From gazal to metal, every genre of music has had takers in the artsy ‘Queen of Arabian Sea’. In 2019, when few of the state’s cultural influencers came together to form Kochi Music Foundation, they wanted to give a thrust to the Malayali’s music taste. In December 2020, the foundation orchestrated a revolutionary get-together of few of the state’s best artists through Para – a virtual hip-hop festival. 

“Music has always stood with humanity. Hip-hop especially, is a genre that has taught the world to speak up and stand up for themselves. When we thought about what lies ahead for Kochi Music Foundation, we felt the need to go beyond what we have, bring in a progressive outlook and celebrate lesser explored genres including hip hop,” says Bijibal, one of the co-founders of KMF.

He adds that two more virtual gigs and a music festival is in the pipeline for the foundation . DJ Shekhar Menon and actor-singer Sreenath Bhasi curated nearly a dozen artists who made Para an unforgettable experience. Watch the performaces on YouTube @ Kochi Music Foundation

Street Academics
The pioneers of South Indian hip-hop chose to open with Azadi - a track that resonates well with their ideologies. “The Indian hip hop scene has been on the rise since the early 2000’s, but it was recently that it came into the limelight. Artists these days can dare to dream of a future where living off music is a possibilty, and that’s progress,” says Imbachi, rapper and MC. Their hits including ‘chatha kaakka’ and ‘pambaram’ found a place in the set. Instagram @streetacademics

Mc Couper
Thiruvananthapuram-bred rapper MC Couper fired few of the most promising verses on Para, with ‘off-season’ and ‘peace treaty’ produced by Kalla Sha and Nerchappattu by Kochi’s own Parimal Shais. “Performing at a recorded gig was stressful, but the organisers went out of their way to make us feel comfortable. It was a great way to come together,” says Couper. Instagram @goddamhunter

Rapkid
Sixteen-year-old Aditi Nair aka Rapkid turned many heads at Para with her unwavering confidence and talent. She’s been a performer since six. “Everyone was really cheerful. We got to meet so many artists, multiple genres in hip hop and what not! I hope I can be a part of more events like Para,” she says.
Instagram: @aditinair_official

Marthyan | Irfana Hameed
Marthyan opened with ‘Sleeve’, one of the best offerings from the Kozhikode-based rapper. “It is not just accomplished artists who got a place in Para. Even emerging faces got to feel the music there, and I think that is beautiful,” he says. For his third song ‘Grip’, Marthyan collaborated with Kodaikanal-based artist Irfana Hameed. “It was my first stage performance. I am really happy to see the influence hip-hop has in the south,” she says.  Instagram: @marthyan1 | @irafanahameed

Fejo | Blesslee
Fejo, Blesslee duo opened with one of their career hits ‘Ayudhameduda’. “And to think that prominent figures from the film industry including Aashiq Abu and Sreenath Bhasi are behind this is quite inspiring. We also got to see many talented women rappers,” says Fejo. 
Instagram @officialfejo

Vivzy
“I have always loved being able to pendown raw emotions in the simplest form to convey what I feel. Rapping is more of an emotion. You write down your thoughts and it’s yours,” describes Vaishnavi avees aka Vivzy. At Para, she opened with ‘Friends’, produced by theskybeats & 7ink.Instagram: @vivzy.vaish

Vedan
The fierce rapper from ‘Voice of the voiceless’ is familiar to anyone who follows south Indian hip-hop. Vedan’s simplistic delivery complemented by tribal percussion and straight-forward story telling quite easily made him a favourite with the audience. Apart from a couple of originals, the artist also touched upon Tamil folk music, making his performance stand out. Instagram @vedanwithword
 

Marthyan | Irfana Hameed
Marthyan opened with ‘Sleeve’, one of the best offerings from the Kozhikode-based rapper. “It is not just accomplished artists who got a place in Para. Even emerging faces got to feel the music there, and I think that is beautiful,” he says. For his third song ‘Grip’, Marthyan collaborated with Kodaikanal-based artist Irfana Hameed. “It was my first stage performance. I am really happy to see the influence hip-hop has in the south,” she says. Instagram: @marthyan1 | @irafanahameed

Manushyar
Formed little over six months ago, Manushyar has already created quite the ripple in Kerala’s hip-hop scene. “It was our first stage performance. Para was a great opportunity for artists like us to meet people from the industry and understand what goes on,” says Dabzee, composer, singer, rapper and lyricist with the band that also comprises rapper AbRaw. ‘Oora’, their new single, is scheduled to release soon.
Instagram: manushyar_official

Indulekha Varrier
Playback singer Indulekha Warrier’s entry to the rap scene was quite recent, after her ‘Penn Rap’ went viral earlier this year. Apart from the hit track, she also performed Poymukhangal produced by Edwin Johnson. Indulekha’s debut track was for Jayasurya-starrer ‘Apothicarry’ in 2014. 

ABI
Abhijith Gopinadh Pillai aka ABI, a 25-year-old rapper based in Kochi, has been making music since he was 13. “Initially, it was hard to find the confidence, but rap and hip-hop made me the person I am today,” he says. ABI’s first EP Pashupatastra released earlier in 2020.
Instagram: @a.b.i_official

NJ
Actor turned singer-songwriter Neeraj Madhav needs little introduction. Carrying a colourful mic, Neeraj quite easily took the floor with his confidence. He opened with Jungle Speaks  produced by Rzee, moving to Ain’t no Gangsta by Arcado, closing with his hit number Panipaali produced by Arcado. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp