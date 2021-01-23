STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UDF district leadership meeting next week

The meeting will specifically focus on wresting the Kochi seat which Presentation had lost to LDF’s K J Maxy in 2016.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF district leadership will meet on January 27 for a crucial discussion to evolve an election strategy including preparing a list of probable candidates and seat-sharing in assembly seats in the district. There are 14 assembly constituencies in Ernakulam  in which the UDF has sitting MLAs in nine seats. The meeting, to be chaired by UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation, will be attended by all sitting UDF MLAs and conveners of the assembly constituencies.

The meeting will specifically focus on wresting the Kochi seat which Presentation had lost to LDF’s K J Maxy in 2016. A senior UDF leader said Tripunithura constituency will also be in focus as the UDF always had an upper hand in the constituency but lost to LDF in the last elections after sitting MLA and then candidate K Babu got embroiled in bar bribery scam. As Babu has been vigorously working in the constituency for the last five years, there is a possibility of his name being considered as a candidate for Tripunithura. 

 “I had conveyed this to the party last time. But the party insisted. This time, if party again asks me, I will contest preferably from Vypeen,” he said.  A senior Congress leader said the meeting will also take up the issue of  K V Thomas. “It’s up to K V Thomas to make his stand clear. He has to openly deny such rumours. He is one of the most senior leaders and Congress workers look upto him,” said a senior Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp