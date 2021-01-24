Denied panel chairperson post, Ashraf quits CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a development that the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which returned to power in Kochi corporation after a decade in political wilderness, could have well done without, a CPM councillor resigned from the party in protest against the denial of the standing committee chairperson’s post. Ashraf had successfully contested the local body polls from Kochangadi division on a party ticket.

His resignation on Saturday came barely minutes after he cast his vote in the standing committee chairperson election. He also resigned from the CPM Mattanchery area committee of which he was a member for nearly two years.

According to him, the CPM failed to give show him due consideration even after he had contested and won on a party ticket. “ I have already resigned from the party. The party didn’t give due respect to my seniority. Now, I will function as a strong Opposition to the party,” said Ashraf on his sudden resignation. Earlier, Ashraf registered his strong protest against the decision to field Sanal Mon J, a UDF rebel, as the chairperson candidate of the Town Planning committee. As part of the protest, he had also cast an invalid vote during the election to the Works standing committee.

“ Though Ashraf and his wife Sunitha Ashraf have been supporting the party since 2005, the party failed to give them their due. Following the assurance that the post of the standing committee chairperson will be given to him that he decided to contest on the party ticket. But when the CPM came to power they started ignoring him. Even the negotiation talks failed to get the desired result. Following this he decided to leave the CPM,” said a source close to Ashraf.

However, Ashraf’s surprise move is not going to affect the ruling front as it has the majority in the 74-member council. Since the UDF is not going to initiate a no-confidence motion against the CPM, its fallout will be known only after six months.The UDF will come to power if it manages to get the backing of BJP which has five members.

“ Presently, we are not going to bring in a no-confidence motion against the CPM but soon we will initiate it. Including Ashraf, we have 33 members. Soon two councillors will also join the UDF,” said a senior Congress councillor. CPM district secretary C N Mohanan said he has called for a report from the party’s Mattanchery area committee. “ It is reported that M H M Ashraf resigned from the party. So far we didn’t receive official confirmation from the person. I asked the Mattanchery area committee to submit a report regarding this,” he said.

Meanwhile, scripting history, BJP got the post of a standing committee chairperson. With four members, BJP took pole position in the race for the majority in the Tax Appeal committee and Adv Priya Prasanth was elected as the standing committee chairperson. However, Congress failed to get the post of chairperson as they surrendered the Works standing committee chairperson’s post to Sunitha Dixon of the RSP under the earlier deal between the UDF and its allies.

Renish was elected as Development standing committee chairperson while Sreejith was chosen the Education standing committee chairperson. IUML rebel T K Ashraf became the Health standing committee chairperson. JD(S) councillor Sheeba Lal was elected Welfare standing committee chairperson. Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya will be Finance standing committee chairperson.