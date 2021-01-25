Cochin International Airport hands over Rs 33.49 crore as dividend to state government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which manages the Kochi airport, has handed over Rs 33.49 crore as dividend for the financial year 2019-20 to the state government. CIAL MD VJ Kurian handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 20. The state government holds 32.42 per cent shares in Kochi airport.

The CIAL recorded a turnover of Rs 655.05 crore and a net profit of Rs 204.05 crore. The CIAL director board had decided to distribute 27 per cent dividend to the share holders. The firm has distributed 282 per cent dividend among shareholders from 2003-2004 till date. The airport has 19,000 shareholders in 31 countries.