A cube at a time

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Thrissur-based Hariprasad C M, cubing has always been more than a hobby. The Rubik’s Cube solver has bagged several records for intricate mosaic portraits using cubes. A recent work would be the three-dimensional mosaic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi which Hariprasad worked on, last Gandhi Jayanti. Now, the cuber is all set to create Asia’s largest 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic portrait of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru, on January 26. Upon creation, he can win four records, including the Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, World Records India and India Book of Records.

Hariprasad will attempt the record and make the larger-than-life-size portrait along with five other cubers of South India-based cubing clubs such as Speed Cubing Bengaluru, Deccan Cubing and Prithvi Mosaics.

“Although the 3D mosaic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was probably the first 3D mosaic portrait in the country, this will be the first-ever 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic art created in a public space,” says Hariprasad, a research associate with the department of mechanical engineering at Amrita University.

The cuber points out, “Though the largest 3D Rubik’s cube mosaic portrait was completed in Europe, it wasn’t mentioned in the records.”On January 26, Hariprasad, along with other cubers, aim to make the portrait with 2,611 cubes. Hariprasad says, “It is our tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was a scientist admired by everyone.”Out of the six cubers from southern states participating in the event, Hariprasad is the only cuber from Kerala.

Explaining about his preparations for the record, Hariprasad shares, “I have already completed practising the design. Before the final artwork, the layout of the design will be created on the floor and a 3D frame will be added. Designing will take nearly six hours. The event will start at 10am,” he says. Hariprasad has won many accolades and has participated in various competitions conducted by the World Cubing Association. He was also part of the cubing event recently held online where about 250 cubers solved the puzzle which was organised by Speed Cubing Bengaluru and Prithvi’s Mosaic.