STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A cube at a time

Hariprasad C M creates intricate mosaic portraits using cubes. He is all set to be part of Asia’s largest 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic portrait

Published: 26th January 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Thrissur-based Hariprasad C M, cubing has always been more than a hobby. The Rubik’s Cube solver has bagged several records for intricate mosaic portraits using cubes. A recent work would be the three-dimensional mosaic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi which Hariprasad worked on, last Gandhi Jayanti. Now, the cuber is all set to create Asia’s largest 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic portrait of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru, on January 26.   Upon creation, he can win four records, including the Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, World Records India and India Book of Records.

Hariprasad will attempt the record and make the larger-than-life-size portrait along with five other cubers of South India-based cubing clubs such as Speed Cubing Bengaluru, Deccan Cubing and Prithvi Mosaics. 

“Although the 3D mosaic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was probably the first 3D mosaic portrait in the country, this will be the first-ever 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic art created in a public space,” says Hariprasad, a research associate with the department of mechanical engineering at Amrita University.

The cuber points out, “Though the largest 3D Rubik’s cube mosaic portrait was completed in Europe, it wasn’t mentioned in the records.”On January 26, Hariprasad, along with other cubers, aim to make the portrait with 2,611 cubes. Hariprasad says, “It is our tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was a scientist admired by everyone.”Out of the six cubers from southern states participating in the event, Hariprasad is the only cuber from Kerala. 

Explaining about his preparations for the record, Hariprasad shares, “I have already completed practising the design. Before the final artwork, the layout of the design will be created on the floor and a 3D frame will be added. Designing will take nearly six hours. The event will start at 10am,” he says. Hariprasad has won many accolades and has participated in various competitions conducted by the World Cubing Association. He was also part of the cubing event recently held online where about 250 cubers solved the puzzle which was organised by Speed Cubing Bengaluru and Prithvi’s Mosaic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp