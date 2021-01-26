Mayor recieves HUDCO award on C-HED’s behalf

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar received the HUDCO Award instituted by the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs, from regional chief Beena Philipose in a function held recently. The award carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) of the Kochi Corporation got the award for its innovative model of urban governance. Anilkumar said he was delighted to receive the award on behalf of C-HED, which has been actively involved with the Kochi Corporation for many years.

“The national recognition received at the UN-Habitat for Cities Conference 2020 is a great recognition for C-HED. The institute has been exemplary in strengthening the relationship of the city with national and international organisations,” said the mayor.

He also congratulated the efforts of former mayors including Dinesh Mani, Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain for their support to the C-HED. Hudco representatives John Joseph Vadassery, Suja S and C-HED director Dr Rajan were also present on the occasion.