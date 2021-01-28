A new project to create jobs in Covid-hit Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The row of stalls on either side of the highways selling fish, vegetables, biryani and clothing is an indicator of the impact of the Covid-induced lockdown on the urban poor. In rural areas, people have turned to agriculture for livelihood. An estimated 10 lakh people have lost their livelihood and all sections of society are struggling to survive due to salary cut or loss of business. Adding to the burden, around 2 lakh non-resident Keralites have returned to the state, unable to withstand the crash in economy triggered by the pandemic.

The Kerala government has a tough task at hand to create jobs and help the needy tide over the crisis.

The government had launched a livelihood initiative called Subhiksha Keralam to support the people who lost livelihood and the chief minister had launched a 100-day programme aiming to create 50,000 job opportunities through 15,000 non-agriculture units.

Now, the State Planning Board has submitted a project called ‘Vyavasaya Keralam’ to the state government that aims to integrate field-level industrial support programmes of various departments through a structured programme that helps prospective entrepreneurs to identify potential sectors. The idea is to create 50,000 job opportunities in 2020-21 at an estimated cost of Rs 945 crore.

The plan is to improve infrastructural facilities, modernisation of existing common facility service centres, construction of multi-storeyed industrial estates, development of industrial parks and estates in PPP mode, MSME cluster development programme, opening multipurpose trade facilitation centres and coordinating various entrepreneur support schemes.

“Each district in Kerala has its own potential like Vazhakulam pineapple, Idukki spices and Wayanad coffee. We can convert these potentials to strength. Besides, we can utilise the skills of the NRKs who have returned from abroad to explore possibilities of emerging sectors,” said a planning board official.

The plan is to coordinate support programmes of various departments and handhold the entrepreneurs in identifying potential sectors, avail financial help and capital-incentive grants, attract seed funds and help market the products/services through digital platforms. The report suggests formation of district-level task forces to oversee industrial and entrepreneurial support activities.

It will help leverage capacity and resources with the help of non-governmental agencies like industrial associations. Existing business incubation centres and industrial facilitation centres will be remodelled and driven by a professional team. The task force will launch awareness programmes and organise workshops to guide the entrepreneurs.

It will also provide technical, management and financial training and extend help for capacity building.The selected projects will be revised by an expert team and approved through a single window board. A task force will monitor the programme and conduct periodic review meets to ensure the target is achieved.