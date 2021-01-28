The inside scoop

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ever since its inception in Kowdiar, Paul’s Creamery, with an array of exotic ice creams, sundaes, waffles and creamy pastries,  has been the one-stop destination for all ice cream lovers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since its inception in Kowdiar, Paul’s Creamery, with an array of exotic ice creams, sundaes, waffles and creamy pastries,  has been the one-stop destination for all ice cream lovers. The brainchild of John Mathai Paul, Paul’s Creamery was set up to serve ‘authentic’ ice-creams to all. The huge popularity saw John opening its second outlet in Kakkanad in 2019.

John conceived the idea of making natural ice creams when he was working with General Electric company in Bengaluru. “Once I made pista ice-cream at home with a mix I bought from a supermarket. However, it wasn’t authentic,” said John. 

“So, I started churning out different ice-cream flavours at home and my colleagues, who got to taste my creations, were impressed,” he added. However, something was amiss, he felt. So, he set out to learn the art of making ice-creams. “I quit my job to get trained as a Gelato chef in Italy,” he said.

He travelled to different European countries in his quest to learn more about ice-cream making. “Paul’s Creamery took shape after a research of around one-and-a-half years,” said John. His hard work paid off when the initiative became an instant hit. “Thiruvananthapuram residents got a chance to savour innovative ice creams and desserts,” he said. John believes in constantly updating the menu and introducing new flavours. 

Every dessert is handcrafted and checked by John. “I introduce new desserts based on the fruits available. And I try developing new desserts during my travels. For instance, tea is the main beverage of Sri Lanka. So, I procured some tea leaves from there and tried a new flavour,” he said.Though the pandemic was a blow to his business, he asserts that Paul’s Creamery is gradually getting back on track. 

“We have a set of regular customers. The outlet is open and business is picking up. The lockdown period gave me time to research new products. So, we will be introducing ‘sugarfree’ ice-creams in our outlets soon,” said John. The second outlet of Paul’s Creamery in Kochi will be launched soon.

