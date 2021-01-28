‘Time to resume passenger trains’

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though most services have restarted after the pandemic, the common man’s transport mode, trains, have not reinstated its full services. The number of passenger trains connecting Ernakulam to other parts of Kerala was important for low-income commuters, who relied on it to commute between day jobs and families

Manikandan R K, who hails from Thrissur, has been forced to live in Ernakulam ever since the pandemic outbreak. He used to commute from his home everyday on a train, but that is not possible anymore, since passenger train services are still scarce. Being forced to spend a huge amount on accommodation and food, there is very little he can spend on his family. The automobile mechanic, like many others, are waiting for the Railways to resume regular passenger services.

Though express trains, bus services, and even non-essential businesses like adventure sports and theatres have resumed, many passengers wonder why the railway officials are delaying the resumption of passenger train services in Kerala. “I am being forced to spend over `15,000 for accommodation and food. There are no affordable alternatives for me to travel home everyday.

Though I tried to travel on a two-wheeler during the initial phase of the lockdown, it was straining and expensive. I have been travelling on the train for the past 15 years. The cancellation of trains has derailed my routine and finances. Although we repeatedly approached the officials, we haven’t received a positive response so far,” said Manikanadan, secretary, Edappally Railway Passengers Association.

According to commuters, the five passenger trains between Ernakulam and Thrissur had high passenger patronage. “Passenger trains were vital for many students and working people. As we gradually return to normalcy, it is high time the officials initiated the services without further delay,” Manikandan said.

Many passengers allege that the authorities are showing double standards by allowing excess intake in intercity and intracity bus services. “Although the government has eased the restrictions in the wake of the unlock process, train services are yet to be brought back. Despite being the cheapest and safest form of travel, passenger trains are continuously being overlooked by the officials,” said Krishna Kumar, general secretary, Thrissur Railway Passengers Association.

Association members also point out that the state government has already given its approval for restarting the service. “Earlier, the Railways was citing state government restrictions while delaying the process. However, Kerala government gave its approval to run passenger and MEMU trains across the state on January 9,” he said.

According to the association, passengers are spending almost 10 times more than their usual expense for travel due to the cancellation of passenger services. “With the available services, the Railways can’t even meet 10 per cent of the actual demand. Due to changes like work from home, there won’t be any rush like pre-Covid days,” said Kumar. However, railway officials have maintained that they are yet to receive an order on restarting passenger and MEMU services.

“Passenger services haven’t restarted anywhere in the country. Though suburban services resumed in cities like Mumbai, they haven’t even attained 95 per cent capacity. Though the state has shown its interest, we are yet to receive the order regarding the restarting of passenger/unreserved services,” said a railway official.

Commuters to stage protest

Meanwhile, Friends on Rails, a railway passenger organisation, is planning to organise a march to protest the Railways’ apathy towards regular commuters. “We sent a letter to Railway minister Piyush Goyal demanding the resumption of passenger trains. But it hasn’t received any response. So we are going to start dharnas and agitation from next week. District-wise protests will be attended by Lok Sabha MPs from the respective regions. When suburban services are gradually getting back to normal, the Railways should ensure the same approach towards passenger services as well,” said Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rail.

unfair move

Many allege that it Is unfair that the authorities allow excess intake in intercity and intracity bus services, but do not resumethe five passenger trains between Ernakulam and Thrissur.