CSML projects hit roadblocks

KOCHI: Many roads in the city limits being renovated by Cochin Smart Mission Limited continue to be in a dilapidated condition, creating trouble for motorists, pedestrians and residents. Commuters on TD Road and Ernakulathappan Road continue to bear the brunt of open canals spreading stench, hanging cables and traffic snarls

Commuters on TD Road that runs through Kochi’s commercial hotspots still have to put up with a pungent foul smell emanating from open canals, dust, narrow roads and traffic congestion. Maintained by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), the road has been awaiting the laying of utility ducts and placing of LED lighting for a while now. According to KS Dileep Kumar, president, Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi, the laying of high-density polythene pipes proposed by CSML as part of their smart roads project was supposed to eliminate the dangerous overhanging cables. But this has been implemented only on two small connected roads so far. “There is no proper sewer network or cable ducts on TD Road. The councillor had even filed a complaint regarding the underdeveloped sewer system, but there was no response,” said Dileep.

The canals have been left open for over a month now owing to the delay in laying underground cables. Apart from the smell, it also poses danger to motorists and pedestrians. “The authorities will only take notice only when someone dies or gets injured. Although we had informed the assistant engineer about the large hole on the roadside, the issue is yet to be rectified,” said Mahesh Varma, a TD Road resident.

The open canal on TD Road where utility ducts were

set to be laid by CSML as part of the smart roads project.

According to Niyas Ibrahim, owner of a commercial establishment on the stretch, the delay in placing concrete slabs on open drains is also affecting business in the area. “There is now a huge gap in front of my shop. Despite informing CSML authorities who promised that the slabs would be placed the very next day, the issue still remains unsolved. We are also not able to contact our customers as our telephone connections are disrupted owing to the pending works,” Niyas said.

More roads suffer similar fate

Apart from TD Road, CSML’s pending work on Ernakulathappan Temple Road, TD East Sannidhi Road, Srinivasa Mallan Road, Hospital, Convent and Gopala Prabhu Roads are also causing difficulties to residents and commuters. In many areas, LED lights or smart poles have been placed inside open canals, with little or no planning.

Ernakulathappan Temple Road became narrow after utility ducts were marked and footpaths constructed on either sided, claim residents. “Building of footpaths on both sides of the congested and narrow road will hinder the smooth movement of vehicles. Footpaths should be built only on one side on narrow roads to prevent further congestion,” said Prathapan K, an autorickshaw driver. According to him, CSML is yet to clean the canals along nearby roads. “The water gets becomes stagnant due to the excess amount of garbage floating in the canals,” Prathapan added.

CSML blames water authority

According to Raji R, general manager of CSML, the laying of utility ducts on TD Road is being delayed due to a problem with the waterline. “This can be rectified only after holding discussions with Kerala Water Authority. The canals will be redirected and light poles shifted. The poles which are placed on the roadside will be removed soon,” she said. According to another CSML spokesperson, the delay in laying underground cables is due to difficulties experienced by workers while opening the canals up. “The water and sewer lines were not placed at the right levels. This led to leakages upon opening. KWA should also install new sewer lines in certain areas of TD Road,” said the CSML official