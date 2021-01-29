Sreedharan Pillai to visit Catholicos of Jacobite Church on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The series of protests staged by members of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church at various places in the state has failed to yield any positive results so far. The sit-in protest going on near the Secretariat by the bishops and priests of the Church completed 28 days on Thursday. However, the scheduled visit of Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday to Puthencruz to meet the Catholicos will be crucial for the Church.

“It is time to take some crucial decisions. As we have decided, we will not back off from the protests unless the government comes up with a long-lasting resolution to the issues pertaining to the Church. The fight is for justice that has been denied to us. Till now, the government has not taken an initiative; it has not called us for any talks,” said Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church.

As per sources within the Church, Sreedharan Pillai’s visit is crucial. “The visit is an informal one. But ahead of the elections, it is crucial and discussions regarding the present issues within the Church are expected to take place,” said a source.

Earlier, the Church officials had approached the Central government to find a resolution to their issues. In November, they went to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss their concerns and issues regarding the Church dispute.“We expect the government to bring in an ordinance before the elections, said Fr Sleeba.