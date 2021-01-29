STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more marine ambulances launched in Ernakulam

Published: 29th January 2021 06:43 AM

The newly launched marine ambulance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Minister J Mercykutty Amma flagged off the marine ambulances Prathyasha and Karunyam, which aim at providing emergency medical help to fishermen out in the sea, on Thursday.According to Cochin Shipyard officials, each ambulance is 23.8m-long, 6m-wide and is powered by two 515KW Scania Marine propulsion engines for attaining a maximum speed of 14 knots (25km/h). Each can accommodate two patients, two paramedical staff and nine operating crew.  “The vessels were designed and constructed entirely in-house by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) in line with the requirements of the Indian Register of Shipping,” said CSL authorities. 

The vessels also have paramedical facilities like examination and nursing room with toilets, bed, mortuary freezer, refrigerator, pantry and medical lockers. “There is also a Jason’s cradle to safely rescue people from the sea,” said CSL officials. CFD (Computational fluid dynamics) analysis and model test were done at IIT Chennai to optimise fuel efficiency and firming up the power requirement.

“The 3D modelling of the vessels was carried out in-house to improve ergonomics and layout,” said CSL officials. Mercykutty said the ambulances will be used to rescue and provide instant treatment to fishermen in distress as well as for normal patrolling. Training will be provided to fishermen who go deep-sea fishing. “The boat building contracts will be signed in February,” she said. In August, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had flagged off the state’s first modern marine ambulance Pratheeksha.

