STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A year after COVID-19 outbreak, Kerala continues fighting pandemic's multiple waves

A crucial year has gone by for the state — a year filled with highs initially and lows later — and the battle is far from over.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

For representational purpose. (File photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Exactly on this day last year, the state came to know that novel coronavirus had arrived on its shores. Despite its disastrous effects, it also brought forth fighting spirit of our frontline warriors. A recap of how the state has gone through the grind and is not giving up

In January 30 last year, when the first Covid-19 case in the state was reported in a student who arrived from China’s Wuhan in Thrissur, little did Keralites imagine the horrors the pandemic would unleash on them throughout the year. 

As nation after nation, superpowers and third world countries alike, was entrapped in the tentacles of the virus and as India went into a nationwide lockdown to keep the pandemic in check, Kerala’s robust healthcare system rose to the challenge with its frontline warriors, including doctors, nurses and support staff, battling the pandemic head on.

A crucial year has gone by for the state — a year filled with highs initially and lows later — and the battle is far from over. From being a model state to one of the worst affected in the country, Kerala’s reputation is at stake now. 

It was on January 25 last year that the swab samples of three students, who had arrived from Wuhan, were sent from Thrissur General Hospital to National Virology Institute (NIV), Pune, for tests. The official confirmation of one of them being Covid-19 positive came after five days.

“Having presented with typical symptoms of fever when the patient was admitted to GH, we all were prepared for the worst news. We prepared ourselves for the admission of Covid patients, and about 20 beds were set aside at GH itself. We ardently prayed for the results to be negative but, unfortunately, one tested positive. We have been on a battle with the virus ever since,” said Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena.

The student was discharged in February and her health condition since then has been good, with no severe post-Covid complications.

Frontline warriors including health workers, police officials and ASHA workers, have been fighting the pandemic since then.

And people themselves were forced to adopt changes in their habits — from wearing masks, not spitting in the public and maintaining physical distancing to avoiding unnecessary travel. 

Though the lockdown imposed in March gave the state’s healthcare system the vital breathing space to equip itself for treating more patients and improving its understanding of the virus, it could do little to stop the pandemic spread. 

“Imposing a complete and stringent lockdown had its own pitfalls, but Kerala went ahead with it anyway. This helped the healthcare system in the state greatly. When the caseload increases beyond the capacity, the healthcare system falls into a spiral of despair. It becomes nearly impossible to recover from such a state. Our fight against Covid-19 has definitely seen great success so far,” said an official with the Kerala State Security Mission (KSSM).

Kochi, being the commercial capital of Kerala and a major transit hub, strategising and implementing effective Covid protocol was a Herculean task.

“Keeping up the morale of the force was a hard but important task. Dealing with the migrants in the district, and reassuring each one that they would be able to reach their homes, was another tough job. We’ve weathered the storm so far,” said K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural SP.

In June last year, Kerala’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2 per cent. This increased to 4.89 per cent in August, and then shot up to 18.16 per cent in October, and slid to 10.98 per cent in November.

The average TPR stands at 9.8 per cent in the state at present.Some experts opine that a timely increase in testing rate, preemptive detection of the infected and their mandatory quarantine would have reduced the sudden surge in cases that were recorded recently.

“Increased testing, conducting more RT-PCR tests rather than over-dependence on antigen tests and institutional care would perhaps have yielded better results. Now, with the vaccination drive commencing, we can hope that the graph is going to show a steady decline,” said Rijo M John, health economist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp