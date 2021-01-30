Coaching terminal plan to take off soon

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Putting an end to the long wait, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) submitted a feasibility report to the southern railway for the redevelopment of the marshalling yard at Ponnurunni on Friday. The project aims to construct an integrated coaching terminal complex matching international standards. The feasibility report suggests a station complex with four platforms, one pit line, two parcel lines, two stabling lines, and a wagon examination line, while retaining the existing coaching depot.

“The project is technically feasible and financially viable. It will help meet the growing traffic demands and economic development of the state. The project can be completed in three years. The expected total investment is `1,654 crore, including `325 crore for the development of railway infrastructure.

The plan is to increase the number of passenger platforms depending on the increase in traffic,” said a K-Rail official.Southern Railway had entrusted K-Rail for preparing a feasibility report on the terminal in October 2019. The proposed plan will make the yard capable of hosting trains, while also having space for their repair and maintenance.

Trains arriving at the marshalling yard at

The new terminal would become a new halt station for trains to and from Kottayam and a terminal for new trains which will be allotted for the state hereafter. “We have used detailed information from the last ten years including passenger data, cargo handling data, and daily train information from Edappally, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Thuravoor and Cherthala railway stations to prepare the report. The new terminal would make rail traffic across central Kerala easier and is also expected to meet the demands of the region in the next 30 years,” said the official.

Currently, the marshalling yard, which exists 1.5km away from Ernakulam Junction railway station, is being used as a goods shed and maintenance centre for train coaches. It has two pit lines and six stabling lines for coach maintenance. The third pit line, which received approval back in 2010, is still under construction.

The feasibility report also highlighted the need for widening existing roads and building new ones to ensure seamless connectivity to Vyttila Mobility Hub. “New roads need to be built on the south and east sides of the proposed terminal. Connectivity will be improved by constructing a new road under Ponnurunni ROB and Vyttila NH-66 ROB to provide connectivity to Vytilla Mobility Hub. In the first phase, connectivity from the north and east can be improved by widening the road under the Ponnurunni bridge,” said the official.

If all goes well, the private player will develop additional passenger facilities like waiting rooms, food courts, business centres, restaurants and airport-like lounges on the first floor. Escalators and lifts will ensure seamless access to each platform. Air space above the station and the other vacant spaces in the 110-acre plot will be used for commercial establishments like shopping malls, multiplexes etc.

Gandhinagar station model

Gandhinagar station in Gujarat is being developed in the Public-Private Partnership model by the Indian Railways. The project gives ample space for commercial establishments. Leela group is developing a five-star hotel on top platform of the station. Four towers with 13 floors will offer various amenities for passengers. The redeveloped station will have a revamped building with retail shops, food courts and a transit hall with seating capacity of 600. The project is being executed by Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation Limited (GARUD), an SPV formed by IRSDC and the government of Gujarat