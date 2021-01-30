STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt aims to reduce air pollution in Kochi by 50% in 2 years: Min

As part of this, KSRTC will acquire more e-vehicles. More CNG/LNG buses will be introduced with the aim to reduce pollution.

AK Saseendran (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s e-mobility project aims to reduce air pollution in Kochi by 50 per cent in the next two years, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said on Friday, after inaugurating the electric vehicle charging facility at MG Motors in Muttom near Aluva. “Countries across the world are adopting e-vehicles. The state government is also switching to electric transport modes.

As part of this, KSRTC will acquire more e-vehicles. More CNG/LNG buses will be introduced with the aim to reduce pollution. The government has announced tax concession for e-vehicles, which will boost their popularity in the state,” Saseendran said. He said the current challenge was the lack of enough charging points in the state.

The government will take steps to address this, he said.  MG Motors, in association with Tata Power, has set up a 50kW super-fast charging station at Muttom, using which an e-vehicle can be charged to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. MG Motor authorities said charging stations would soon be set up at six more districts in the state.

DRI officer in Kochi gets Presidential Award
Kochi: An intelligence officer with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Cochin Zonal Unit, received the Presidential Award for Exceptionally Meritorious Service at Risk to Life. Muvattupuzha native Albert George received the award for detecting 3.42kg of gold worth J1.71 crore at Karipur airport on September 6, 2020. When Albert and driver Najmudheen intercepted the smugglers outside the airport, they ran over the duo’s motorcycle with their car. Albert lateched onto the car’s rear and was dragged for some distance. The smuggler abandoned the vehicle but were later nabbed. Najmudheen was awrded the Bravery Award on DRI day for his dedication.

