STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Protest against ‘hasty’ land acquisition for NH widening

Alleging unreasonable haste in acquiring land between Kappirikkad and Edappally for NH66 widening, National Highway Joint Action Council organised a protest march on Friday.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging unreasonable haste in acquiring land between Kappirikkad and Edappally for NH66 widening, National Highway Joint Action Council organised a protest march on Friday. As part of the march held to the NSS Karayogam hall in Kunnumpuram near Edappally where the examination of the documents was progressing, council members burnt the official notification documents.

“With the hearing of cases related to land acquisition in the High Court reaching the final stage, the urgency of the officials to complete the process is suspicious. The government should stop all activities and initiate discussions with the affected families. When the proposed elevated corridor can beimplemented by spending `500 crore less than the existing estimate for widening, the government is going ahead with the project without procuring environmental clearances,” said activist C R Neelakandan during the protest.

The protesters demanded that the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated model be implemented on the stretch. 
“Without evicting any families, the elevated stretch can be completed in 30m. The officials are eying commissions by spending enormous amounts for the project,” he said.Many affected families pointed out that the official notification for the land acquisition of Cheranalloor and Edappally North revenue villages published on January 28 has asked the families to submit all documents in a jiffy.

“Officials have given only a day to procure all the documents to submit claims for our land during the hearing. How are we supposed to ensure documents of the area of land, attached assets and other details in a short duration? It is inhumane the and council members have boycotted the hearing,” said Hashim Chennampilly, chairman of the joint action council.Cheranalloor panchayat president K G Rajesh and vice- president Arifa Muhammed spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land acquisition
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp