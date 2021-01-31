2,033 pulse polio booths in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 2,09,098 children, below the age of five years, will be administered oral polio vaccine in the district as part of the pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday.As many as 2,033 pulse polio booths will be set up in Ernakulam district. Apart from all the hospitals in the district, the vaccine will be made available at primary health centres, anganwadis and sub-centres.

Another 39 transit centres will be set up at bus stations, railway stations, boat jetties and airport. For covering areas where there is a shortage of transport services and to concentrate on migrant camps, 93 vaccination mobile units will also be pressed into service.

The immunisation drive will be carried out between 8am and 5pm. The health department has already completed the training programme for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, anganwadi workers, NCC volunteers and health workers for the smooth completion of the proceedings. After administering the vaccine, a small mark will be made on the finger of the child using a marker pen. The distribution of vaccines to the selected centres has already been started.