Cusat to host CM-students interaction on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday interact with a select group of around 1,700 students from five universities in the state at the Open Air Auditorium at Cusat. The event, which is the first one in the series of such interactions, is tailor-made for getting inputs which will allow the government to evolve strategies to take on challenges confronting society.

While around 200 students will participate in the programme directly, the rest will join online.

Nodal officers from each university coordinated the student selection while maintaining a gender ratio of 1:1. Distilling innovative ideas from the youth in various fields, including art, literature, culture, science and technology too is part of the initiative’s aims.

Students will have the opportunity to submit their opinions and proposals on various issues in advance. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel will preside. Vice-chancellor K N Madhusoodanan expressed happiness that Cusat has been chosen as the platform for the inaugural programme of the series.