STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Goodness from the orchard

When Jerry and Teena couldn’t market fruits from their backyard, they choose to make them into organic fruit concentrate and pickles

Published: 01st July 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Jerry Thomas couldn’t market the fruits harvested from his plantation, his wife Teena Jerry made use of the excess fruits and converted them to juice concentrates. She then distributed them among family and friends. When the products gained popularity, the husband and wife duo transformed the venture that started in their kitchen six years ago into the brand, ‘Rachel’s Orchard’ in 2017. 

The Kochi-based brand sells juice concentrates passion fruit, lemon and ginger, orange and mint, mosambi, strawberry, and guava flavours. They have blackberry and strawberry preserves, and lime and date pickle too.“Our products are made entirely from natural ingredients. We want the brand to be known for its natural products, so we don’t add any Class II preservatives, artificial colours, or flavours,” says Jerry Thomas, who handles the marketing of Rachel’s Orchards.

The brand can now be spotted in 45 supermarkets across Kerala. “Our products are available on our website and Instagram page and soon we will launch it on e-commerce platforms as well,” adds Jerry. In juice concentrates, the duo sells only the passion fruit and lemon-ginger online. “Since no artificial preservatives are used, the products have to be refrigerated. That is why we focused more on supermarkets. But the passion fruit and lemon-ginger have high citric content so these flavours can be kept outside for at least four days. We even courier them to Delhi,” says Jerry.

The passion fruit concentrate consists of passion fruit, pulp, sugar, water, and citric acid, which acts as a natural preservative.Ever since the brand’s inception, the products have been received well in the market. Initially, it was difficult for their products to be recognized in the supermarket. “Since the products have to be refrigerated, the customers would only notice it when they walk past the cooler. Unlike other brands, we didn’t have the advantage of being displayed on the shelves,” says Jerry.

Farm to bottle
The fruits for the concentrates are procured from their farm. When the demand is high, the couple relies on supplies from other places. “Passion fruit and lemon are abundant in our farm. Before even growing the fruits on a large scale at the plantation, passion fruit wine, and lemon-ginger concentrates were a common sight in our house,” informs Jerry.The concentrates get bottled only after Teena does her quality checking. “My wife is involved in the production. She is very quality conscious. Each batch gets tested before it is bottled,” adds Jerry.

Instagram @rachelsorchard
Website: www.rachelsorchard.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp