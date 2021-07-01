Lightning-proof kerala on horizon

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has drafted an action plan — Kerala State Lightning Action Plan — as per the directive of the National Disaster Management Authority. The first draft is in Malayalam, said KSDMA member secretary and head scientist Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose.

“The action plan consists of short-term and long-term measures to reduce the damage due to lightning, scientific information regarding the phenomenon, a system to alert people, preventive measures and a study regarding health issues caused by exposure. Suggestions and opinions from experts as well as the public are welcome,” said Dr Sekhar.

Kerala is one of the most affected states in India due to lighting. In July 2015 it was declared a ‘state-specific disaster’. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 38 per cent of the deaths caused by natural calamities are due to lightning.

As per a study conducted by National Centre for Earth Science Studies, 71 people die from being struck by lightning annually in the state. However, the deaths have come down in the last few years.The emergency operation centre of KSDMA will bring out the action plan to reduce fatalities to zero and minimise damage to property. As per a recent study, Kottayam is the lightning hotspot of the state. Got suggestions? email lightningactionplankerala@gmail.com before July 10.

DID YOU KNOW?

Being struck by lightening can cause muscle pains, broken bones, cardiac arrest, confusion, hearing loss, seizures, burns, behavioral changes, and ocular cataracts.