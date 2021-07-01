STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lightning-proof kerala on horizon

State has drafted action plan comprising short & long-term measures to minimise damage due to the natural phenomenon and has sought suggestions from people and experts

Published: 01st July 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has drafted an action plan — Kerala State Lightning Action Plan — as per the directive of the National Disaster Management Authority.  The first draft is in Malayalam, said KSDMA member secretary and head scientist Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose.

“The action plan consists of short-term and long-term measures to reduce the damage due to lightning, scientific information regarding the phenomenon, a system to alert people, preventive measures and a study regarding health issues caused by exposure. Suggestions and opinions from experts as well as the public are welcome,” said Dr Sekhar.

Kerala is one of the most affected states in India due to lighting. In July 2015 it was declared a ‘state-specific disaster’. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 38 per cent of the deaths caused by natural calamities are due to lightning. 

As per a study conducted by National Centre for Earth Science Studies, 71 people die from being struck by lightning annually in the state. However, the deaths have come down in the last few years.The emergency operation centre of KSDMA will bring out the action plan to reduce fatalities to zero and minimise damage to property. As per a recent study, Kottayam is the lightning hotspot of the state. Got suggestions? email lightningactionplankerala@gmail.com before July 10.

DID YOU KNOW?
Being struck by lightening can cause muscle pains, broken bones, cardiac arrest, confusion, hearing loss, seizures, burns, behavioral changes, and ocular cataracts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Lightning
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp