STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Once a job fraud victim, 30-year-old now an expert in duping aspirants

Accused learnt to have cheated people in 12 districts of D50 lakh, promising jobs overseas

Published: 01st July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Justin James

Justin James

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Like many, Justin James, a native of Pattazhi near Kottarakkara, dreamt of getting an overseas job after completing his diploma course in fire and safety. However, he jumped into another field, quite unfamiliar to him, to make a fast buck after falling prey to a job fraud racket which duped people of lakhs of rupees by promising overseas job visas a couple of years ago. 

His harrowing experience made him an “expert” in duping job aspirants, according to the police. Thirty-year-old Justin, who is currently lodged in Kakkanad district jail, is suspected to have cheated people in 12 districts in the state of more than Rs 50 lakh over the past three years. He was arrested by the Central police on Monday for allegedly cheating a Paravoor native by offering him a job in the UK Royal Carribean ship. He advertised the jobs via OLX and duped the job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh.

“He had fallen for a similar fraud in the past and from this experience, he adopted the same method to cheat other job aspirants. Justin lost money after falling prey to a racket in Pathanamthitta a couple of years ago. Then, he ran a firm near DP World here. After a victim lodged a complaint against him for duping him of Rs 2 lakh by offering a visa for a non-existent job position, he went into hiding. We managed to arrest him from a city hotel after tracking his phone tower location on April 28,” said Mulavukad Inspector of Police Sunil Raj.

After his arrest, 12 more people approached the Mulavukad police with complaints. Justin was put behind bars in this case and was released on bail on the orders of the High Court but was later arrested by the Panangad police on similar charges. Explaining his modus operandi, police officers said he used to trap victims by giving online advertisements promising job visas in the fire and safety sector abroad.

“Though he was a fire and safety diploma holder, he didn’t try to get a job but operated a job fraud and duped lakhs of rupees. If any of his victims created a scene demanding money, he used to return it and settle it making sure that the complaint didn’t reach the police,” said a police officer.

He lived in hiding in big hotels in Kozhikode, Palakkad and outside the state paying `4,000-5,000 room rent per day and often changed his mobile phone number to hoodwink the cops. It was after about a month’s efforts the Mulavukad police team led by Sunil Raj arrested him from a hotel near the KSRTC bus station in the city. 

“We tracked the mobile tower location of his associate, Noushad. Tracing it, we found that he had phone conversations with Justin. On interrogation, Noushad confessed that Justin was staying in the same hotel and we arrested him,” said Sunil Raj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job fraud Kochi
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp