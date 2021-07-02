Dowry harassment: Husband, mother-in-law ‘tortured’ woman for eight months, case filed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman has been subjected to brutal physical assault and mental torture by her husband and mother-in-law several times since her marriage on October 22 last year demanding more dowry. Her two sisters-in-law allegedly extended all support to the duo in the harassment, as per the complaint lodged by Nehelath, a native of Alangad, with the Aluva West police.

The police registered a case against five persons including her husband Mohammed Ali Jowhar, 28, and mother-in-law Subaida, 55, on Thursday. Besides, sisters-in-law Shebeena and Shereena and Jowhar’s friend Muhtas also were booked in the case registered under Sections 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the complaint, the woman had been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law demanding more dowry. The duo even used to complain her complexion.The woman is four-and-a-half months’ pregnant. Police visited the hospital at Aluva where the woman is admitted after she complained of the assault. Jowhar is yet to be traced.

The assault came to light after Salim, father of the victim, arrived at the house of Nehalath and Jowhar at South Mariyapadi around 3.30pm on Wednesday. “Jowhar hit the victim on her face and kicked her stomach. On seeing this, Salim intervened, but he was also beaten up by Jowhar. Jowhar hit his forehead using a stick. His mother and friend Muhtas also assaulted Salim,” said an officer. Salim has also been admitted at the hospital along with the victim.

It is learnt that the victim’s family had already given the accused a sum of Rs 10 lakh as dowry, but he had been demanding more money. Of late, Jowhar started torturing her also demanding the sale of the house bought with the dowry money. Ramla, mother of the victim, said Jowhar had been torturing her daughter along with his mother and sisters.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Ernakulam Rural SP after a preliminary inquiry and the arrest of the accused will be recorded soon. The Kerala State Women’s Commission has directed the police to file a report within a week on the incident and carry out a probe. The woman approached the Ernakulam Rural Police women’s cell with a complaint on Wednesday, which was later handed over to Aluva West police.