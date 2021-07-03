60-year-old man collapses after taking Covid vaccine shot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 60-year-old man hailing from Kolenchery, who was on his way home after Covid vaccination, collapsed and died on Friday. He was administered the vaccine at Kadayiruppu government hospital. The exact cause of the death will be known only after autopsy.

He arrived at the hospital for his first dose of vaccination by 11am. The man, according to a source, left after the mandatory 30-minute observation period. The man collapsed about 800m from the hospital. Though he was admitted to the hospital right away, his life could not be saved.

A source said the man suffered from comorbidities and was on medication for blood pressure and diabetes. His postmortem will be conducted on on Saturday. It is also learnt that a Covid test will be conducted. Currently, his body is kept at Kalamassery MCH.