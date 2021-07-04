Assault on pregnant woman: Husband and friend arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons, including the husband of a 22-year-old pregnant woman, were arrested on charges of assaulting her demanding more dowry at Aluva. Muhammad Ali Jowhar, 28, who had been on the run, and his friend Safal, 26, of Mannam, were arrested by the Aluva West police on Saturday. Safal was picked up for providing assistance to Jowhar at the hideouts after the latter went under-ground.

Nehelath of Alangad had lodged a complaint with the Aluva West police and subsequently the police registered a case against five persons, including her husband Mohammed Ali Jowhar, his mother Subaida, 55, sisters Shebeena and Shereena and Jowhar’s friend Muhtas under IPC Sections 498 (A), 323 and 324 on Thursday. According to the complainant, she had been harassed by her husband and mother-in-law demanding more dowry. The duo even used to complain about her complexion.

The woman is four-and-a-half months pregnant. The assault came to light after Salim, father of the victim, arrived at Jowhar’s house at South Mariyapadi on Wednesday. Jowhar hit the victim on the face and kicked her on the stomach. When Salim intervened, he was also beaten up by Jowhar. His mother and friend Muhtas also assaulted Salim following a verbal spat.