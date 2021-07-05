KSRTC rolls out plan for new bus station in Ernakulam

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the announcement of the relocation of KSRTC’s Ernakulam bus station to Karikkamuri, Kochiites are relieved that the days of wading through floodwater to board a bus will be a thing of the past. If things go as per plan, the construction of the new bus station near Ernakulam Junction railway station might begin by the end of this year.

Steel Industries Kerala Limited (SILK), the agency entrusted with the preparation of the master plan, is all set to submit its recommendations to the transport corporation by July-end. “We have completed the site survey and preparation of concept design is under way. With the available eight acres in total, we are going to shift the existing bus station to Karikkamuri and build a commercial building at the existing station. We are considering a long-lease or joint-venture model by utilising the entire land owned by KSRTC. A mobility hub model which has access to the railway station, metro, autorickshaws and cabs will be implemented at the new bus station,” said a source.

New and improved

As per the KSRTC’s plan, it will build a bus station with garage facilities on 3.46 acres at Karikkamuri. The proposed commercial complex to be constructed in 4.77 acres of the existing stand will be built after renovating Mullassery canal under Operation Breakthrough.

“We have decided to widen the Swami Vivekananda Road by removing the narrow bell mouths and space for a dedicated autorickshaw stand. Priority will be given to avoid another flooding on the stretch in future. The required land will be acquired from the private landowners with the support of Kochi Corporation,” said a KSRTC official. Apart from the direct connectivity with the metro and railway, officials have prioritised Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) under the new project.

“There will be a dedicated walkway connecting the bus station with stations of other modes of transport. Bicycle parking bays will also be provided,” said the official. “We are considering the Thevara depot as the location for repairing our buses at the time of construction. The necessary refurbishment will be made to accommodate the buses along with the parking space for low-floor buses,” said the official.

Kochi Corporation’s ‘green corridor’ project, which is proposed to link the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations, will also be integrated with the project. The corridor, coming up with the support of GIZ, a German agency will give an entry from the east side of the bus station.

Commercial building

The new commercial building will have a multi-storey parking system and facilities like a sports complex, hotels, dormitory, restaurants, supermarkets, She Lodge for women and space for passengers to freshen up on an hourly basis

New station in a nutshell