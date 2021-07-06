STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

It’s time we address the caste conundrum

Children born to couples belonging to different castes do not have concrete rules to follow while applying for reservation certificates

Published: 06th July 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Children born to intercaste couples — those belonging to different castes — have had a long-standing problem while applying for reservation benefits. The lack of definite guidelines on deciding the caste of the child makes the process messy. The child cannot be automatically attached to the father’s caste, especially when the parents are separated. 

A similar case recently reached before the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR). The daughter of a man belonging to Hindu-Cheruman caste and a woman born to Christian (LC) — separated four years ago — approached the commission for clarity on her caste. 

The daughter’s caste was recorded as Hindu-Cheruman in her school certificate. When she applied for a caste certificate to appear for competitive examinations, the tahsildar and village officer denied her one. Though her mother affirmed that the daughter did not convert to Christianity, the certificate was not issued.

By the rules
According to the Kerala government order issued in 2005, the caste of the child is determined by the caste of his/her father and the customs the child has been following. But this is not very conclusive evidence, says Commission member advocate K Naseer. 

“We find that even if the daughter is living with mother, she has been following the customs of her father’s caste. There are no hard fast rules to determine the caste of a child other than checking the caste of his/her father, especially when the parents are separated and the child is living with one of the parents. There should be clearer guidelines on the same,” said Adv Naseer.

In Kerala, some of the community organisations are providing an affidavit to prove caste. This is not often supported by valid documents or hearings and can be influenced, the official added. When the child wishes to get reservation benefits, such documents are mandatory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reservation caste
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp