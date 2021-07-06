STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kaval Plus extended to five more Kerala districts

Since its implementation in December last year, the programme has managed to reach nearly 300 children across the two districts.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of the Kaval programme launched in 2015 to support children in distress, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department launched ‘Kaval Plus’, last year on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts. Now, the programme is all set to be implemented in five more districts in the state.

Since its implementation in December last year, the programme has managed to reach nearly 300 children across the two districts. “Kaval is a joint initiative by the WCD and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, an aims to provide support to children. Piloting the projects in two districts was a move to understand its scalability in other districts in the state,” said T V Anupama IAS, director, WCD.

“Currently, there are about 500 inmates in 15 children’s homes functioning across the state. But nearly 96 per cent of the high-risk children live in unsafe environments have alcoholic parents, or are school dropouts with mental health issues and unprotected in the community. The programme aims to identify those children and ensure long-term rehabilitation and better quality of life for them,” adds Anupama. 

The project is being extended to Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. “Children will be identified with the support of ASHA and anganwadi workers. The project will be implemented with the support of the NGOs experienced in working with children,” says Kavitha Manoj, state project coordinator of Kaval Plus.

“The NGOs will develop individual care plans for children to ensure every child in need is covered. There will be parenting sessions to make sure the family is conducive to a healthy development of the child,” adds Kavitha. Apart from these programmes, mental health services will be provided to high-risk children with the help of the district authorities who are in charge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp