Kaval Plus extended to five more Kerala districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the success of the Kaval programme launched in 2015 to support children in distress, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department launched ‘Kaval Plus’, last year on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts. Now, the programme is all set to be implemented in five more districts in the state.

Since its implementation in December last year, the programme has managed to reach nearly 300 children across the two districts. “Kaval is a joint initiative by the WCD and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, an aims to provide support to children. Piloting the projects in two districts was a move to understand its scalability in other districts in the state,” said T V Anupama IAS, director, WCD.

“Currently, there are about 500 inmates in 15 children’s homes functioning across the state. But nearly 96 per cent of the high-risk children live in unsafe environments have alcoholic parents, or are school dropouts with mental health issues and unprotected in the community. The programme aims to identify those children and ensure long-term rehabilitation and better quality of life for them,” adds Anupama.

The project is being extended to Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. “Children will be identified with the support of ASHA and anganwadi workers. The project will be implemented with the support of the NGOs experienced in working with children,” says Kavitha Manoj, state project coordinator of Kaval Plus.

“The NGOs will develop individual care plans for children to ensure every child in need is covered. There will be parenting sessions to make sure the family is conducive to a healthy development of the child,” adds Kavitha. Apart from these programmes, mental health services will be provided to high-risk children with the help of the district authorities who are in charge.