STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nature has the answer

Idukki, the district home to the Western Ghats of Kerala, is one of the landslide hotspots in the state.

Published: 06th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: In Idukki’s hilly areas where the landslides were damaging property and rendering soil infertile, the local farmers have revived an age-old tradition of planting vetiver crops. The women of the community have been benefitting from it as well by using its leaves to make eco-friendly baskets

Idukki, the district home to the Western Ghats of Kerala, is one of the landslide hotspots in the state. The drastic shift in climate change over the last ten years paired with human intervention in the name of development has resulted in frequent landslips in the area. In the last few years, Kerala has been witnessing changes in rainfall patterns. The intermittent downpour followed by unexpected showers has taken a toll on the livelihoods of many, especially the small-scale farmers residing in the region. 

To tackle the severe soil erosion and firmly bind the eroding soil, the farmers revived an age-old technique — planting vetiver as border crops on their farmland with the help of the project initiated by the Peermade Development Society (PDS), an NGO established in 1980, promotes sustainable and organic farming by helping the marginal, small, and tribal farmers in the region under its unit PDS Organic Spices.

“Under PDS, around 2,500 small-scale farmers are involved in farming spices. From monitoring the farm activities to the marketing of the organic spices to the international and domestic markets, PDS plays an integral role,” says Jacob Jose, Business development manager of PDS organic spices.

Vetiver solution
Vetiver, (Chrysopogon zizanioides) is a perennial bunchgrass of the family Poaceae. These crops are used to prevent soil erosion, as the roots grow 13 feet deep. This aids in binding the soil and holding nutrients in place. “I have been planting Vetiver in my farmland for the last 20 years, but not extensively. It was only recently that a majority of small-scale farmers in the region started growing Vetiver as a border crop,” says Jose Thomas, a farmer who cultivate spices. 

The crops are planted along the contours. The deep roots will help retain water in the soil, rather than washing off the slope. “During the 2018-19 floods which wreaked havoc in the state, the farmers who used vetiver hedges saw comparatively lesser damage. Since we practice organic farming, no chemical fertilisers are used. The available soil nutrients were also held intact by the crop during the heavy rainfall,” explains Jose. 

Most of the small-scale farmers of the region have a land holding of a hectare or less. According to Jose, large-scale farmers have the funds to utilise technology and pump chemical fertilisers to the soil to regain its fertility. As far as the small-scale farmers are concerned, Vetivers are a boon. The roots of the crop also hold medicinal properties, which is utilised by the Ayurveda unit run by PDS. 

Women power
Traditionally, the men of the region worked on the land while the women stuck to household chores. In 2011, PDS trained the women of the region to weave Vetivers baskets out of its leaves to provide an additional income through their project Vetiver Micro Entrepreneurship for Women Group. “We brought experts from Thailand to train them. At first, they trained around 20 women, who trained more bringing almost 50 women into the weaving sector,” says Jacob.

The baskets are mainly used to market the spices cultivated by the farmers. “They are used to store the spices cultivated. The baskets are also used as gift boxes for corporate functions and in the tourism sector,” adds Jacob. 

PDS has also set up a unit for women to process the leaves before weaving.Betty Joseph, the leader of the group claims that the additional income from weaving the baskets has been a relief. “Monthly, we manage to get a fair income from weaving. After doing the odd jobs in the house, I make use of the available time to weave. One has to invest at least six hours to weave one basket,” says Betty, who went to Paris to receive the International Micro Entrepreneurship Award in 2014.

PANDEMIC BLUES
The vetiver micro-enterprise, named Karunya Vetiver Group run by the local women, continues to weave baskets despite the downward trend in the market due to the pandemic. “The baskets are being purchased and stored by PDS in hopes of being able to sell them in the next season,” says Jacob Jose

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp