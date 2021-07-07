Little poetry lover

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every child is special in his own way. For six-year-old Theertha Vivek from Trippunithura, her skill is memorising and reciting Malayalam poems written by Kunjunni Mash.“Theertha has just begun her foray into the world of letters. But from a very young age, she loved books and would ask us to read out loud to her,” said advocate Vivek K Vijayan, Theertha’s father. The Class I student memorised and recited 51 poems by famous Malayalam poet Kunjunni Mash in a single go. “She has a knack of picking up the words and storing them in her memory,” said her father.

“This is not her debut attempt in the world of literature,” said Vivek. She has made and posted around 278 videos on her YouTube channel Theertha Talks Kids Channel. Theertha’s love for books and doing reviews on them began when she was five. “I was reading a book by Anand Neelakantan,” said Vivek. “When I told her about the book, she became interested and wanted me to read it to her.

After listening to the book, she wanted to talk about it. So we shot a video of her reviewing the book and posted it on her YouTube channel. This was the start,” he says. When Anand Neelakantan came across the video, he commented on it and shared it on his social media handles. This brought the state and national media spotlight on Theertha.

Theertha made the city proud by making it to the prestigious India Book of Records for the maximum number of poems recited by a kid. Her father practises at the High Court of Kerala and her mother Soumya Vivek is an assistant professor at Bharata Mata College.