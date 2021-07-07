NHAI urged to rid stretch of accidents

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department has finally approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make the Aluva-Edappally stretch accident free. A slew of new methods and directives, including proper road markings, will be introduced for this.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, in a letter to the project director of NHAI, asked the authority to prioritise proper road markings and maintenance of lane traffic on the dangerous stretch. The department issued the directive after holding a joint inspection with stakeholders along the stretch. “The current road marking is very close to the metro pillar which obstructs the clear view of the driver. This increases the possibility of accidents. NHAI should provide sufficient gap between the median and the road markings to avoid this,” reads the directive.

The MVD also criticised the lack of continuity of traffic lines. “Though the NHAI claims the stretch is a six-lane road, it is a four-lane path in several areas. Even if the driver wants to maintain lane traffic, the lack of proper road marking poses a major challenge, “ the order said.

The MVD also suggested the NHAI erect cautionary signboards. “At present, the third lane is used for parking. This has already resulted in several accidents. There are no zebra markings along the stretch either, “ said the letter.

Accidents in a glance

2018 A 25-year-old bike rider was killed after his bike crashed into the metro pillar near Pathadipalam.

2019 - 3people killed when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a metro pillar at Muttom, near Aluva. The accident occurred in the early morning

2020- 3 persons died and four were injured when a car hit a group of people at Muttom. The car, which was on the way to Ernakulam from Aluva, lost control and eventually hit a metro pillar

Since the metro pillars were constructed, over 100 accidents have taken place on the road