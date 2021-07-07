STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NHAI urged to rid stretch of accidents

Motor Vehicles Department writes to the Central agency, suggests prioritising proper road markings and maintenance of lane traffic

Published: 07th July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department has finally approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make the Aluva-Edappally stretch accident free. A slew of new methods and directives, including proper road markings, will be introduced for this. 

Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, in a letter to the project director of NHAI, asked the authority to prioritise proper road markings and maintenance of lane traffic on the dangerous stretch. The department issued the directive after holding a joint inspection with stakeholders along the stretch. “The current road marking is very close to the metro pillar which obstructs the clear view of the driver. This increases the possibility of accidents. NHAI should provide sufficient gap between the median and the road markings to avoid this,” reads the directive.

The MVD also criticised the lack of continuity of traffic lines. “Though the NHAI claims the stretch is a six-lane road, it is a four-lane path in several areas. Even if the driver wants to maintain lane traffic, the lack of proper road marking poses a major challenge, “ the order said. 

The MVD also suggested the NHAI erect cautionary signboards. “At present, the third lane is used for parking. This has already resulted in several accidents. There are no zebra markings along the stretch either, “ said the letter. 

Accidents in a glance

2018  A 25-year-old bike rider was killed after his bike crashed into the metro pillar near Pathadipalam.

2019 - 3people killed when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a metro pillar at Muttom, near Aluva. The accident occurred in the early morning

2020- 3 persons died and four were injured when a car hit a group of people at Muttom. The car, which was on the way to Ernakulam from Aluva, lost control and eventually hit a metro pillar

Since the metro pillars were constructed, over 100 accidents have taken place on the road

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI road accidents
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp