The bright side of fabric

Rouka’s new collection, Comfort Festive, brings a fresh perspective on festive wears while supporting the weavers of Chendamangalam 

By Arya U R
KOCHI: Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan’s new collection adds a dash of festivity to your wardrobe ahead of the festival season. The brand recently released a collection of handwoven cotton kasavu sarees titled Comfort Festive. His designer sarees have moved from the conventional off white and gold hues to a mix of bright colours — a simbolic exploration of the bright side of life during the pandemic. “July marks the beginning of various celebrations in our country like Onam and Navarathri.  Through my new collection, I am exploring the vibrant colours of these festivals,” the designer says.

The handwoven sarees have gold stripes in bright colours. “There is no room for confusion as the nine yards of saree is comfortable enough for women of every shape and size. My collections are designed to add a pinch of happiness and comfort during this pandemic,” says Sreejith.

Floral embroidery and gold stripes on pallu adorn their special designs. The timeless collection is developed using sustainable clothing and is perfect for every occasion. “The collection is suitable for the present sustainable lifestyle. Some sarees are reversible and can be dressed up and dressed down as per the need. It is designed to suit women of every age and does not fade its style with the passage of trend,” Sreejith says.

Straight from Chendamangalam 
The pandemic has struck the livelihood of the famous Chendamangalam weavers. Sreejith has collaborated with weavers to support them during the festive seasons. “For weavers in Kerala, Onam and Vishu are the only festivals where they earn after months of hard work. But the dip in celebrations and lockdown has reduced their sales. So, we came out with new designs on their handwoven fabric to support them,” he adds.

Priced between 
Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

