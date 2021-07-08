STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Around the world on wheels 

Musadhiq, an engineering student is making cycles for differently abled people

Tricycle

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: For some people, cycling is more than a sport. It is an art, a passion, where the love for the two-wheeler brings a breath of fresh life in to the hearts of those who love it. Musadhiq, an engineering graduate,  belives cycling is  universal and that everyone should have access to it. His startup venture ‘Cyclartic’, prioritises cycles for the differently-abled. Adaptive bicycle customisation is one of the major visions of the venture. 

“A bicycle has no cons. It’s eco-friendly, there is little pollution, you don’t burn any fossil fuel, it’s healthy and economical. It is also the best way to travel. I believe that everyone should have access to it. I personally know differently-abled people who want to ride a bicycle, but they can’t. Big companies do not come up with such special edition cycles. And it has to be tailor-made according to the requirement of the individual. So this is an important vision of my venture,” says Musadhiq C who is also the bicycle mayor of Malappuram.

It all started while Musadhiq was a student at the College of Engineering in Trivandrum,. He remodelled his cycle and crafted a ‘brain cycle’ out of it. – one that turns left if you turn the handle right. He has always been fixated on such ‘abnormal cycles’. After finishing college, he launched a one-stop solution for all cycling needs. The young entrepreneur has opened the shop in Malappuram, his homeland. 

Cyclartic is all about customisation. Be it for differently-abled, touring segments or those enthusiastic about ‘abnormal’ and unique cycles. Everything is handmade and custom-ised to suit the rider’s  needs. He also sells bicycles from other brands at his outlet.  He has the vintage penny farthing cycle, tandem cycle, unicycle, brain cycle or tall cycle and many more. Musadhiq has also applied for a patent for a dual steering bike, which can convert any normal cycle into a brain cycle.

“The cycles are handmade with superior quality and perfection,” says the 24-year-old. A workshop has been attached to the shop launched at Vengara in Malappuram where he designs the bicycles. His friend Muhammed Ali Jawahar, also an engineer, is the mechanic. The duo is in the process of creating differently-abled friendly bicycles based on the orders they have received.  Ask him what his dream is, and the reply comes without much delay, “I want to do a world tour on a bicycle I design,” says Musadhiq.

